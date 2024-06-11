Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.60. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

