Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,971,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

