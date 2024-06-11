Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

QJUN opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.