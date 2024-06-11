Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,573 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $97.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

