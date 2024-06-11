Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

