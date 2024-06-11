Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- About the Markup Calculator
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.