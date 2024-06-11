Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

