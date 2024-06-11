Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

