Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,866,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,694,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 240.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after buying an additional 27,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,980,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.