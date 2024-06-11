Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $7,024,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

