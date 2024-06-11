Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.