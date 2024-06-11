Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,443,000 after buying an additional 1,083,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 546.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 71,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.