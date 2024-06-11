Integra Resources Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Integra Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ITRG opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources makes up 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile



Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Further Reading

