National Bank Financial Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.28.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

TSE ALS opened at C$22.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$22.70.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

