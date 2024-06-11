Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,701 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $82.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

