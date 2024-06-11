Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aura Minerals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Aura Minerals in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year. The consensus estimate for Aura Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at C$12.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.97. Aura Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.09 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. The company has a market cap of C$903 million, a PE ratio of 178.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 957.14%.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

