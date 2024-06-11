Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 126.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DD opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

