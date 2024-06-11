Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 883 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,493,000 after purchasing an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,308,316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 90,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,069 shares of company stock worth $9,121,045 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $255.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $205.41 and a 52 week high of $259.35.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

