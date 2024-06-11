Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Biogen by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $225.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.31. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

