Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,124,998 shares of company stock worth $379,707,253 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

