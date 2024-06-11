First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FM. CIBC increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$17.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

