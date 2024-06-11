Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kirby by 90,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $258,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at $158,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,143. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $124.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

