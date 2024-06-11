STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in STERIS by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $224.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

