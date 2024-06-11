Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,258 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX Stock Up 0.5 %

CSX stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

