CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $374.57 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $384.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 706.75, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

