Ossiam Sells 283 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ossiam decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,229,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.