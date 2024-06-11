Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.04).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITR. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

