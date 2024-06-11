Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0876 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Hedera has a market cap of $3.13 billion and approximately $74.21 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00048050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,751,723,073 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,751,723,072.86414 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08878899 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $75,791,129.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.