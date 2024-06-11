J.Jill, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for J.Jill in a report released on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 164.09%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million.

JILL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $421.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.75. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $39.92.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.Jill news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,007. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 175.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

