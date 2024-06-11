Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$98.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.4 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Yext has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $13.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

