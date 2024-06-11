Prudential PLC Sells 28,936 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,936 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $107,893,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after acquiring an additional 391,191 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 313,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 597,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after acquiring an additional 273,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

