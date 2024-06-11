Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $394-396 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.31 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

Yext stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

