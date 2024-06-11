Substratum Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $8.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.48 or 0.99975958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012216 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00091221 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023953 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.