Ossiam Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 368,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Water Works by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,467 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $3,423,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

