Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

