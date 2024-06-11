Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,590 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $292.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

