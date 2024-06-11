XML Financial LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

MAV stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,634,766.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 155,233 shares of company stock worth $1,245,217.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.