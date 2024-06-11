XML Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 476,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 59,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LEO opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

