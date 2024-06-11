State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,975 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,041.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $940.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.37. The stock has a market cap of $411.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

