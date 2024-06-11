State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $27.72 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,930,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $16,467,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,864,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $762.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $758.26 and its 200-day moving average is $804.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.