State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 44,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Shares of ADI opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

