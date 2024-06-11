State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $26,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HWM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

