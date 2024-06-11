State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $342.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

