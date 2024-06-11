State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 261.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after acquiring an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

