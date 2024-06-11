State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $23.92 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Copart worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.