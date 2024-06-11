State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 13,681 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s stock opened at $401.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.14 and a 200-day moving average of $387.14. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

