State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $22.36 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,564 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $22,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CCI opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

