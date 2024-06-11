Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Assurant were worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.51 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.