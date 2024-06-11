State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,521 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $239.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.52 and its 200 day moving average is $254.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.