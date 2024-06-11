State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,287 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 512,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

