State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $18.14 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,328 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $18,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after buying an additional 643,760 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 33,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $87.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

